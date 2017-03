100 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Snowboarding is one of the many reasons to love the snow, but no one makes it look as good as these super snow shredders!

Watch as Sage Kotsenburg and Sven Thorgen whip their shovels out and carve the perfect ramp into the winter landscapes. All footage was filmed using a GoPro and they released their footage for all to see of their stunning snowboarding sunset adventure.