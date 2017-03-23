Woody Harrelson Has Decided To Quit Smoking Weed

115 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

After too many years of parting ‘too f*cking hard’ Woody Harrelson has made the decision to stop smoking weed.

Harrelson’s love affair with dope is finally over. This guy, notoriously a party-loving, alcohol and drug-loving individual, has decided it’s time to grow up. But why?

Harrelson is surprisingly similar to many of the characters he plays in films. Take Haymitch from ‘The Hunger Games’ for example, a struggling, but witty alcoholic. Or his outrageous but hilarious role as Tommy in ‘Friends with Benefits’. So many of the character he played are as crazy and party-loving as he is.

So what role might fame have played in all this? And the nature of the kinds of characters he’s been playing? It might be that fame has taken its toll on Woody Harrelson. In a recent interview he told us that he’s quitting smoking, adding that the drug prevented him from being ’emotionally available’. Still being high 24/7 at his age, we can kind of see how that makes sense.

Nonetheless, good for him! He’s taking back control of his life and not letting bad habits take over. When you have a lot of money and can pretty much do whatever you want, it’s definitely harder to keep those habits at bay.

