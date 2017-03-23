You Can Now Buy ‘Cheester Eggs’ Made Of Solid Cheese!

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Are chocolate eggs too sickly for you? Maybe Cheester eggs are your answer!

This new invention to hit the market is cleverly called the ‘Cheester Egg’. If you think we’re joking, I’m going to clarify- yes, this is an entirely cheese-made Easter egg.

Food blogger, Annem Hobson decided that chocolate was just too mainstream nowadays:

Chocolate is okay, but it’s a little boring and frankly I’m sick of seeing it dominating key retail periods. Cheese is what excites me so I’m thrilled my plans for a Cheester Egg have finally hatched and that the Cheese Advent Calendar is becoming a reality.

Watch this video of how the Cheester Egg is made:

Comments for this video range from, “What the hell is this!?” to “Yes, I’m in!” I suppose you either love it or hate it!

I don’t know about you but I love chocolate at Easter time! All those reduced chocolate eggs the day after really make it all worth while… Who wants to buy a load of reduced cheese!?

The cheese in question is award winning Wildes Cheese, which is high quality stuff! But, it will set you back a bit at 15 quid an egg. Chocolate is looking better by the second…

What do you reckon? A great idea, or would you rather stick to chocolate?

Although, I do think it’s a better idea than this!