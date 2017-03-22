WATCH: X-Games / Real Snow Urban Snowboarding Video Contest Makes Its Return

170 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Exhilarating, daring, dangerous: X-Games is back with more urban snowboarding and it’s exactly the kind of sport that people want to see. Especially non-sport fans (e.g. me). To win, it’s very simple – the viewer has the last say, with the fan favourite winning the contest (result online, March 27). Check out these Real Snow clips below.

Pure adrenaline. As you can also see, it’s a pretty damn dangerous sport, but isn’t that part of the lure? You can discover behind-the-scenes stories to these awesome videos on ‘World of X Games’, airing on ABC.

