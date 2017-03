142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Mike Hopkins is back exploring the world with ‘Dreamride 2’.

Diamondback Bicycle’s Hopkins takes us on an adventure of earth’s most incredible trails.

This amazing footage has to be seen to be believed.

‘Dreamride 2’ takes us on an unbelievable journey, proving that real beauty lives in the outdoors.

Surreal.

For another awesome story, have a look here!