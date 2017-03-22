WATCH: Man Thanks His Wife AND His Girlfriend In Hilarious Post-Match Speech

172 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Uh oh!

They say that honesty is the best policy. Sometimes though, it isn’t. Like, when you’ve been cheating on your wife and you’re on live television being interviewed about being awarded ‘man of the match’…that’s probably not the moment to come clean. But, in the excitement of the moment, it’s easy to let things slip. Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Anas, is being hailed as delivering the greatest man of the match speech of all time after expressing his heartfelt gratitude to God (good), his wife (excellent) and his girlfriend (huh?).

After this epic gaffe, you can hear the interviewer laughing, Anas appears a little flustered and if you listen carefully you can hear the hiss of steam emanating from his wife’s ears. But wait…he can explain…no really.

He explained afterwards that, as his wife knows, he often refers to his daughter as his ‘girlfriend’. It’s kind of sweet actually, when you think about it. But he seems like a great guy and good on him for winning man of the match.

On the topic of his gaffe and the attention it has brought, Anas had this to say:

‘I’m famous now – people around the world know me,’ Anas said.

‘I love her (his wife) so much. She’s given me two beautiful children. She is fine. She knows what kind of man I am so I am not worried,’ he added.

As I said: sweet.

