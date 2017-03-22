Spring Breaker Has Real Close Call With A Shark After Jumping In Its Tank!

199 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

At what looks to be a resort, a drunk college guy nearly ruins his spring break when he falls (or jumps) into a tank full of sharks.

As he hurries to climb back out, one shark makes a beeline for him. He manages to drag himself out just before the shark reaches his leg.

One of his friends gets the whole thing on video, and there’s a bit of commotion when the sharks turn their attention on the frat kid.

You can watch the short video here:

Y’all gotta stop jumping in shark tanks (but if you do, send the videos to [email protected] ) A post shared by TFM (@totalfratmove) on Mar 15, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

If you thought this was interesting, you should check out the time a shark nearly took Leonardo DiCaprio from us.