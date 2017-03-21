VIDEO: Comedian Amy Schumer Busted For Stealing Jokes

115 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Amy Schumer, known for her stand up and Inside Amy Schumer show, might be a joke thief. And the evidence is piling up with Brandon Farley’s YouTube video. Some of her jokes seem to have come from other comedians and even the Spaceballs movie. Talk about a galactic mess. Whether the allegations are true or not, check out her stand up on Netflix or her Hulu exclusive show and see for yourself.

Farley came out with another video a year ago about more stolen jokes. It’s a real shame if it’s true because her execution of the jokes compared to the originals is weak. I hope the allegations are false but now I’m dubious when watching her stand up. Sorry, Dave Chapelle, Patrice O’Neal, and the others who may be victims of Schumer’s plagiarism.