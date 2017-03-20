WATCH: Phone Video Reveals Strippers Dancing On Coffin During Funeral

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

When it comes to relatives moving on to the afterlife, everybody has a different way to help their bodies and souls get their. Vikings would burn bodies and sail them down a river, and other people have funerals or get them cremated. Nowadays, a body can be cremated into a vinyl record. Although, this one is out there for my point of view. For me, a funeral is a time to remorse and pay respects, it is not a party. Well there, are other traditions that say otherwise.

This video shows strippers dancing on a coffin, it’s going viral. It’s a really odd way to have a funeral party. If that’s what they call it. Check it out:





Yeah weird right? They have their lady parts grinding all over that person’s coffin, the people are cheering and slapping one of the stripper’s butt. The video already has over 42,000 views!

This is actually a popular thing in China as well.