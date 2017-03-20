VIDEO: Four Skaters Decide To Take Extreme Skateboarding To A New And Icy Level!

201 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Image Via

Skateboarding in itself, is a difficult sport. But skateboarding on frozen sand is just short of life-threatening.

Despite the bitter winds and harsh climate, four skaters decided to try their luck on the frozen sand of the Norwegian coast.

Firstly, the video starts off with two of the skaters, dressed in black winter-wear. They seem to be attempting to climb a single barren tree in the midst of the frozen landscape. This definitely does not seem like the kind of place where anyone should be attempting to skateboard!

However, what follows next is a beautiful portrayal of the frigid scenery of the Norwegian coast, along with lots of risky skateboarding!

Although the men start off slow, they soon get the hang of it. Their joy is evident as they slide alongside the icy waves and through the frozen beach. Furthermore, the pastel skies and beach flotsam rush past them, as they brave the biting winds to take on this new adventure.

Ollies on the Miniramp

Although one of them fall while skateboarding down the beach, he gets back up again. He is ready to take on the next step – ollies on the miniramp.

These urban explorers seem to be either crazy or just super courageous people. I wish I had some of their fearlessness!

Thus, the four daredevils set out north to the cold Norwegian coast to challenge their skateboarding skills. But little did they know that they would have to navigate the slippery ice and nipping winds on top of that!

If you think skateboarding on frozen sand seems like a cool idea, definitely check out this video of a man doing skateboarding stunts on the ledge of a crane.