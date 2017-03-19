This New LEGO Tape Will Make You Wish You Could Be A Kid Again!

200 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

When you were a kid, did you ever wish you had more LEGO bricks to expand your imaginary city?

Well, now you don’t need to limit yourself to just the living room floor. With the new LEGO tape, you can build your LEGO kingdom up the walls, through the doorways and straight across your entire house!

Two designers recently launched this revolutionary product, calling it ‘Nimuno Loops’. You can stick this LEGO compatible adhesive tape on any surface of your house, from windows to bathtubs to clothing. How cool is that?

In fact, the rubber strip is bendable and cuttable like a bubblegum roll. The tape also has a reusable adhesive backing to allow smooth adherence to the surface.

LEGO tape will definitely let kids’ imaginations run wild!

Conception

Cape Town residents, Anine Kirsten and Max Basler, came up with the idea behind this product in their very garage.

Furthermore, the two industrial designers started an Indiegogo campaign a week ago to help fund their project. Surprisingly, they have already collected 15,560 percent of their $8,000 target in just a couple of days.

“The possibilities are endless (with LEGO) and we’d like you to have the opportunity to create paradigm-shifting builds on more-or-less any smooth surface, anytime,” they said.

Besides the innovative usage, the tape is incredibly cheap! It is available in a pack of two rolls for just $13. To top it off, there are various color options as well including green, blue, purple, black, red and grey.

Personally, it kind of sucks that LEGO tape was not around when I was a kid.

Today, children are going to have a blast building enormous LEGO kingdoms with this LEGO tape. However, I feel bad for the parents who will have to deal with having their houses transform into a LEGO paradise.

