VIDEO: A Rabbi, A Priest, An Atheist And A Whole Lotta Weed

“I’ll hit the bong again,” the Atheist said.

“I’ll be the fire,” said the Priest.

No one can deny the depth of conversation that surges to the forefront of our consciousness when weed is involved. The wispy marijuana clouds dance up into the air and gently disappear, inciting a tough conversation and much-needed display of togetherness beneath it.

I bet you’ve never watched a Rabbi, Priest, and Atheist smoke weed together. I bet you never thought they ever could.

Watch as these three people from jarringly different walks of life sit down, debate, and bond over a hefty serving of the freshest weed. Discussing everything from life, religion, spirituality, community relations, disparity, etc., these three show us that it is much easier than we think to come together and speak with people who may have completely different views and beliefs than our own. They prove to us that no opinion, religion, way of life, or whatever you believe, should blind us from seeing that despite differences, we are all simply HUMAN.



