Trump Calls for Snoop Dogg’s Arrest In New Twitter Attack

143 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

Trump is back at it again. This time he takes aim at Snoop Dogg after the release of his new music video.

Snoop’s new music video, ‘Lavender’ , which went up early this week, depicts police, politicians (including a “Ronald Klump”), and even everyday people in clown make-up.

During the climax of the video, Snoop fires a fires a fake gun at “Ronald Klump”, eliciting this response:

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Many people have responded, including this creative defense from T.I.:

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Snoop Dogg seems unfazed by the President’s threat, offering this as a response:

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Mar 15, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

You can watch ‘Lavender’ here:

Snoop Dogg has been pretty flippant towards Trump for a while, just look at what our king of blazing it up did on election day.