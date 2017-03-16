Home / Photo / Alexander Petrosyan’s Photography Series Captures Russia’s True Face

Alexander Petrosyan's Photography Series Captures Russia's True Face

16th March 2017
When we go on holiday, one of our first impulses is to snap pictures like a maniac. Being visitors, however, we tend to photograph the renowned, must-see stuff – the mainstream stuff, if you wish to be hipster about it. Even though my shot of the Sacré-Cœur is epic, if I do say so myself, the only way to see a country’s true face is through someone who has spent a significant amount of time there.

Who better, then, to showcase Saint Petersburg, Russia, than local photographer, Alexander Petrosyan? As you can see from the images below, Petrosyan captures a quirky, beautiful side of Russia, even an occasionally somewhat derelict, darker ambience, which makes the series all the more magical. Favourite shot might have to be the girl laughing alongside the soldiers.

Russia 1
Meeting in St.Petersburg Russia

Russia 3

Russia 4

Russia 5

Russia 6

Russia 7

Russia 8

Russia 9

Russia 10

Political meeting of people in St.Petersburg Russia

Russia 12

Road repair in Russia

Russia 14

Russia 15

Russia 16

Russia 17

Russia 18

Russia 19

Russia 20

Russia 21

