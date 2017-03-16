Alexander Petrosyan’s Photography Series Captures Russia’s True Face

115 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Images Via

When we go on holiday, one of our first impulses is to snap pictures like a maniac. Being visitors, however, we tend to photograph the renowned, must-see stuff – the mainstream stuff, if you wish to be hipster about it. Even though my shot of the Sacré-Cœur is epic, if I do say so myself, the only way to see a country’s true face is through someone who has spent a significant amount of time there.

Who better, then, to showcase Saint Petersburg, Russia, than local photographer, Alexander Petrosyan? As you can see from the images below, Petrosyan captures a quirky, beautiful side of Russia, even an occasionally somewhat derelict, darker ambience, which makes the series all the more magical. Favourite shot might have to be the girl laughing alongside the soldiers.





Alright, that’s you seen Russia. Now, let’s infiltrate North Korea, shall we?