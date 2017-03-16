128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS



For all you 90s DuckTales lovers out there, here is some good news. A reboot of this classic is coming back this summer to Disney!

Scrooge McDuck will make his return as the wealthy and cantankerous Scottish uncle of Donald and will be voice by David Tennant. Some other familiar voices are also joining the show. Comedians Danny Pudi (Community), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation), and Bobby Moynihan (SNL) will be voicing Scrooge’s nephews, Huey, Duey, and Louie.

The show promises to be genuine with a fresh modern art style twist on it. Dana Terrace, a storyboard artist of cult favorite Gravity Falls, will be directing DuckTales.

The trailer was released at the beginning of March, and many fans quickly picked up on the subtle allusion to another anthropomorphic show. The cartoon show Bojack Horseman seems to share some very similar qualities with DuckTales. So what did die hard fans of both shows take it upon themselves to do? Stuck the BoJack theme on top of the new show’s trailer and shared with Lisa Hanawalt, Bojack’s creator, on Twitter.

DuckTales will definitely not be taking on the mature themes of Bojack like depression, drug addiction, and death. But it will still be the same light-hearted show fans love it to be filled with adventures, robot ducks, and lost treasure. Looks like it’s going to be ducking awesome!

Watch the trailer below:

