Photographer Turns Light Pollution Into Stunning Art

Photographer, Lucas Zimmermann, has created a series of photographs called Traffic Lights.

The German photographer has the most amazing take on life. He turns ordinary objects into creations of beauty, drawing out qualities that many people would usually overlook.

In Weimar, Germany, Zimmermann got to work. He grabbed his camera and took photographs of a simple intersection. However, using 5-20 second-long exposures and adjusting the colour temperature, the traffic lights are transformed into something magical.

The mundane is turned into the spectacular with the help of the fog radiating through the night. The photographer’s talent is clear to see.

Take a look at some of the works in the Traffic Lights series.

Who knew someone could make traffic lights so beautiful?

