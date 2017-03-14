Scientists Discover A New Type Of Matter Called ‘Time Crystals’

143 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Turns out the (theoretically) impossible is, in fact, possible as two teams of eggheads have discovered a form of matter that creates a crystal-like structure existing within time (hence the nickname), as opposed to solely within space.

The crystals, which differ from other kinds, such as snowflakes and diamonds, have been described by Elizabeth Gibney in Nature News & Comment as ‘hypothetical structures that pulse without requiring any energy – like a ticking clock that never needs winding.’

Essentially, these ‘time crystals’ have broken the law of physics, which is pretty huge, really.

See? When scientists aren’t ruining cool mysteries like the Bermuda Triangle, they actually discover some game-changing stuff.