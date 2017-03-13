WATCH: The ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Trailer Will Blow Your Mind!

170 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Are you a die-hard GoT fan like me?

If so, you’ve probably been googling the release date of Season 7 ever since Season 6 first came out.

Although the characters in this much-loved television series love to repeat their favorite phrase “Winter is coming”, winter has already passed us but Season 7 isn’t out yet.

You’re probably wondering how long we have to keep waiting for winter to get here. But don’t sweat!

HBO has finally revealed the release date of Season 7 of ‘Game of Thrones’ to be July 16th. Here comes more action, adventure, drama and of course, tons of TV sex!

With just three months to go, HBO has also released the first trailer to keep the impatient GoT audience clinging to the edge of their seats.

This new teaser trailer for the much-awaited Season 7 will keep you pondering over it for ages afterwards.

Although most of the dialogue seems to recycled from past seasons, you can’t help but notice the grave tension that pervades the atmosphere of the trailer.

However, what really creeps me out are the frozen statues of dragons, dire wolves and other GoT animals in the video. These images seem to be foreshadowing some kind of destructive war in the future.

“The same thing is coming for all of us,” Snow says as the statues begin to crumble. “There’s only one war that matters: the great war, and it is here.”

What is this “Great War’ that Jon Snow is talking about?

He could possibly be referencing the Humans vs. White Walkers conflict going on in Season 6. However, he could be talking about Daenerys Targaryen’s goal of conquering Westeros as well.

Whatever the ‘Great War’ is, I’m sure it means lots of suspense and drama in Season 7.

I’m definitely going to be spending my summer with my favorite ‘Game of Thrones’ characters and my TV. Are you?

