Spanish Architect Makes An Old Cement Factory His Home

Ricardo Bofill found an abandoned cement factory in Catalonio and transformed it into an office and living space.

For the average Joe, an old factory may not look like the most comfortable spot to call home. The idea of taking on a task that big would be pretty daunting, actually. But in 1973, architect Ricardo Bofill felt differently,

Bofill saw promise in the surrealist elements of the architecture. The place initially consisted of underground galleries, machine rooms, and 30 silos. By the time Bofill’s work was done, much of the factory had been demolished. Only 8 silos were left and the architecture was entirely transformed.

The result is beautiful. Bofill’s insight paid off.

