Police Play Sneaky Trip To Catch Owner Of Bag Of Drugs!

156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

Police Officers really want to reunite a bag of drugs with it’s owner… I bet you can guess why!

In Mount Wolf Pennsylvania, one unlucky individual dropped their bag of marijuana on North Main Street. This was found by a resident who immediately handed it over to the local police.

The Northeastern Regional Police Department decided to be a little cheeky about the whole situation. They played on people’s gullibility by posting about the incident on their Facebook page. This post read that the owner of the drugs should feel free to come down to their station to collect them. Now, who would fall for that?

Unfortunately, the world is full of naive individuals, so it would be great to find out if the owner of the bag came forwards!

Speaking of naive people, why don’t you take a look at this ridiculous scenario!