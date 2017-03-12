VIDEO: Mutant Waves At California’s ‘Sandspit’ Has Been Taken Over By Pros, Bros & Birbs

213 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

California surf hotspot, the Sandspit, is filled with pros, bros, and birbs. If you’re not watching some guy shredding waves then be careful of the seagulls flying overhead. They’re out to get your quarters, bread, and your sanity. However, these waves are huge and the break wall is a surfing paradise.

These waves are crazy. This is another reason why moving to the west coast sounds like a 10/10 idea.

This birb has reached it’s final form. And perhaps, one day, these surfer bros will ascend to the awesomeness that are birb memes. But for now, surfers can only watch as the birbs soar above Santa Barbara’s Sandspit.

