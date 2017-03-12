Rugby Referee, Nigel Owens Gives Ball Boy Yellow Card!

131 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

This is pretty funny. I’m not sure if this happens a lot. It probably does not, because the ball boy would eventually get fired. The referee looked okay with it though. I do not watch Rugby, but according to Nigel Owens the Ball Boy will be yellow carded for kicking him with the ball. Haha. The ball boy was trying to kick the ball back in to play, but accidentally hit the referee instead. Check out the video bellow.

The Ball boy was a good sport too, I bet he’s happy Nigel Owens was not mad at him. Also, the boy became a little famous from it, the video has over one thousand views so far! Good job kid!

