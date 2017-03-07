VIDEO: Sean Malto Is Back To Skateboarding After A 5 year Hiatus!

170 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

What happens when one of the world’s best skateboarders takes a five-year break from skateboarding?

Well, watch this video and find out!

Sean Malto is an American professional skateboarder and started skateboarding at the tender age of 10. He won the Street League Skateboarding championship in 2011.

Due to an injury, Malto had stopped skateboarding for the past five years. However, he showed the world that the five-year hiatus had not affected his performance in any way. On March 1, he starred in the new Nike SB Elite Squad video series.

The video also featured guest appearances from Malto’s friends Guy Mariano and Antonio Durao.

Malto’s smooth turns, quick jumps and steady balance on the skateboard show that he hasn’t forgotten the skills of his trade. In fact, he seems to be in top form considering he hasn’t practiced in five years.

The Nike SB commercial shows Malto cruising down empty streets and stair railings swiftly, all while sporting the all-new Dunk Low Elite shoes in black and white.

Although the shoes look remarkable, Malto’s skateboarding expertise is what really stands out in the video.

