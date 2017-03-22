Home / Videos / WATCH: “Denim Danger” Larry Enticer’s Extreme Snowmobile Jump

WATCH: “Denim Danger” Larry Enticer’s Extreme Snowmobile Jump

By on 22nd March 2017
The “Denim Danger” Larry Enticer, the man with endless guts and a sixth sense for adrenaline, yet again relentlessly attempts to go for the gold and break the world record for the longest snowmobile jump ever.

His confidence, swagger, and ambition is what the world needs right now. After grooming his mullet and charging up with ten Budweisers, Larry undertakes the 54 foot snowmobile jump.

Root him on in his latest attempt here:

Despite the fact that he didn’t complete the jump, Larry still serves as an inspiration to all of us by showing us that it takes time, patience, and training to be that cool.

 

We believe in you, Larry!

