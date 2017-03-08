George Bush Explains THAT Rain Poncho Fail

99 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured image via

George Bush explains his inability to put on a simple rain poncho.

The former President explained his embarrassing antics to presenter Ellen DeGeneres on her show.

He became an internet sensation at Trump’s inauguration with this comical mishap. And as we all know, the internet does not hold back.

Bush was made into a meme literally seconds after the poncho failure. Have a look at one of the finest moments from Bush with this poncho fiasco:

Incredible.

He did however manage to conjure up a brilliant explanation for the entire ordeal, revealing everything on the Ellen DeGeneres show:

Brilliant stuff.

For another awesome story have a look here!