Man Deposits Cocaine Stash Instead Of Cash At Florida ATM

A bank in Florida found an unexpected deposit of cocaine in one of their ATM machines.

The bank in question is now in the midst of a drug investigation after the discovery was made. Workers were drawn to one particular machine that was damaged and out of order. They definitely didn’t expect to find drugs inside it!

After police were called to the scene at Suncoast Credit Union, the last user of the ATM was discovered and the case started to fit together. A male customer had meant to deposit cash. Instead, he dropped his coke stash into the machine. In frustration, he then proceeded to attack the ATM in order to break out his prize drugs. Needless to say, he was not successful.

The male’s offences of both Class A drug possession and vandalism are not going unpunished. Police are currently searching for the suspect and hope to catch the unfortunate fool who practically handed them the coke himself.

