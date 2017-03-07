There’s A New Type Of Weed Out That Makes You Orgasm

156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

A new strain of weed has been released by Paradigm Medical Marijuana, for all you wild children out there.

Have you heard the song ‘Girls Just Want to Have Fun’? Well, girls do want to have fun.

Society often expects women to be mature, sensible and contained. The reality is that women are not so different to men when it comes to having a good time. On the whole, males can achieve orgasm quicker than females, and often less effort is required to get them to their happy place. Is it because men are satisfied easily? Maybe, but I think the more likely answer to this question is that men are simply more relaxed.

When hitting adolescence, girls are told to protect their virginity and branded sluts if they ‘submit’ to their hormonal urges. Boys on the other hand, well, they’re cool as fuck if they sleep with a bunch of girls before the age of 18. It’s understandable then, that women may find it more difficult to get down and get dirty. That’s where Sexxpot comes in. This new and beautiful type of weed will help women everywhere to reach orgasm that little bit quicker – and it’s not only those with a vagina that will benefit; I can’t even imagine what it must be like for a guy who needs to give foreplay for hours, just so that his partner can climax.

Sexxpot improves a women’s cerebral mood, while making her feel relaxed and less inhibited.

Cannabis consultant Eloise Theisan had this to say about the drug:

“My guess is that Sexxpot, with the lower THC, regulates the body’s endocannabinoid system (the group of brain receptors that are involved with processes like pain, sensation, mood, and mediating effects of cannabis) and helps bring back the balance of hormones, but without sacrificing the therapeutic properties.”

Now people only need it to be legalised.

