These Are The Best Badly Translated Offensive T-Shirts

Have you ever seen people wearing badly translated t-shirts with funny yet offensive phrases on them?

Well, I have seen plenty.

In fact, nowadays the new t-shirt trend consists of swear words.

Due to Google Translate, t-shirt manufacturers in Southeast Asia produce clothing with amusing slogans on them. Most of all, these t-shirts are worn by parents, grandparents and sometimes even little kids!

For instance, some of these offensive t-shirt slogans include “Blowjob is better than no job”, “No fat chicks” and “Who the fuck is Jesus?”.

Personally, I wouldn’t feel comfortable wearing a t-shirt with inappropriate phrases and swear words on the subway. But people in Asia who buy these clothes seem to be unafraid of judgement.

But still, I’m not sure why people consider it appropriate to dress up their kids and grandmothers in such clothing. It definitely doesn’t seem like something you wear to work or to buy groceries.

Furthermore, some of the t-shirt slogans include weird combinations of different brands like “Pepsi Cola”. What is going on here!?

However, props to these fabulous people for pulling off this new trend so confidently. I definitely wouldn’t have been able to!

Consequently, if you think their fashion sense is disastrous, you will definitely be shocked to hear that wearing bedsheets is a new rising fashion trend.