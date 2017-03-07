‘Nazis Gettin’ Punched Is The Perfect New Tumblr Page

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Images Via

Nazis are arguably the most loathed and evil group of people in the world. What better way to enjoy your hatred of them than by spending hours on the Tumblr page “Nazis Gettin’ Punched’?

This holy grail of hilarity dedicated to mocking them is definitely warranted for all the war crimes and cruelty they committed. Bigots getting what they deserve is oh so gratifying. The tagline of the page is also on point:

A satisfying repository of images, still or in-motion, actual or fictional, featuring those who espouse Nazi ideology being struck by might but non-lethal blows.

Take a look below to get a taste of the wide-ranging and entertaining mix of Nazi-punching videos, gifs, and pictures:

Any art form is a good art form to depict this awesomeness. Satisfied yet?

Want to learn more about the most elusive Nazi? Click here to see a CIA Agent who claims Hitler faked his own death.