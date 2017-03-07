Home / Sick Pics / ‘Nazis Gettin’ Punched Is The Perfect New Tumblr Page

‘Nazis Gettin’ Punched Is The Perfect New Tumblr Page

By on 7th March 2017
Nazis are arguably the most loathed and evil group of people in the world. What better way to enjoy your hatred of them than by spending hours on the Tumblr page “Nazis Gettin’ Punched’?

This holy grail of hilarity dedicated to mocking them is definitely warranted for all the war crimes and cruelty they committed. Bigots getting what they deserve is oh so gratifying. The tagline of the page is also on point:

A satisfying repository of images, still or in-motion, actual or fictional, featuring those who espouse Nazi ideology being struck by might but non-lethal blows.

Take a look below to get a taste of the wide-ranging and entertaining mix of Nazi-punching videos, gifs, and pictures:

Nazi punch

Nazi punch 14Nazi punch 13Nazi punch 12Nazi Punch 11Nazi punch 10Nazi punch 9Nazi punch 8Nazi punch 7Nazi punch 6Nazi punch 5Nazi punch 4Nazi punch 3Nazi punch 2Nazi punch 1

Any art form is a good art form to depict this awesomeness. Satisfied yet?

