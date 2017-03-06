McDonald’s Delivery Is Coming To The UK Soon!

123 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

A new revolutionary campaign from McDonald’s is about to be set in motion, even though you don’t have to be. Those nights of drunken stupor will be heroically saved by your very own delivery person. Like I proudly stated once before on my 21st birthday, these employees can be your very own “bro for life”.

This trial has already been all over the globe in China, South Korea, and Singapore in which it has been an extreme success. On their website they boast:

“Because of our extraordinary footprint, McDonald’s is uniquely positioned to become the global leader in delivery. In McDonald’s top five markets (U.S., France, the U.K., Germany and Canada) nearly 75% of the population lives within three miles of a McDonald’s. McDonald’s is already one of the largest providers of delivered food in the world, with annual Systemwide delivery sales of nearly $1 billion across various markets including China, South Korea and Singapore.

No other food company in the world has this reach and ability to be this convenient to so many customers through delivery. Currently, McDonald’s is experimenting with different delivery models including partnering with third parties for ordering and fulfilment throughout the world.”

There is also an app in the iTunes store that is for mobile delivery in China, “This is the brand new mobile ordering app from McDonald’s China. With the app installed on your phone, you can browse the McDelivery menu anytime“. On the go ordering is a smart way to ensure your day runs fast and smoothly.

Along with delivery in the UK, a fancy new sandwich is dying to make its debut.