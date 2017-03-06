Netflix Documentary ‘The Fear Of 13’ Is A Huge Success!

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Netflix has managed to build up a very respectable reputation for crime documentaries, after its hit programme, Making a Murder. Another crime story, The Fear Of 13, is turning out to be an equally successful investment for the company.

The Fear of 13 was released in November 2015, and since then it has grown in popularity. The documentary focuses on a man named Jeff Yarris and his experience of spending a very long 21 years on death row. Yarris was falsely convicted of murder, and his mission is proving his innocence.

The trailer for the film proves to be very compelling. Yarris learns to read and write properly, which causes his whole perspective on the dire situation he’s in to change. He falls in love, but soon realises that behind bars, he is powerless to do anything about it. This sets an interesting chain of events in motion, causing him to fight hard for freedom, and establish himself as a victim, not a criminal.

I must admit, I’m impressed with the amount of beautiful factual content emerging from Netflix recently. This is one of their newest and best endeavours and you won’t want to lose sight of it. Jeff Yarris is a truly compelling character, and his story is one worth listening to.

