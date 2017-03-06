Louis Theroux Has A Documentary For You…Or Three

117 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

With countless emotionally-gripping and socially provocative documentaries already under his belt, Louis Theroux’s creative genius strikes again.

Later in 2017, three brand new documentaries are set to air on BBC. Theroux has us in suspense but at least, he has revealed the subjects of his new features. His intriguing titles include: Murder in Milwaukee, Opiate City, and Sex Trafficking Houston (title in progress). Many of his previous works explore human interests and social issues, and it is expected that these three will be just as spurring as the rest.

In Murder in Milwaukee, Theroux investigates two police shootings and explores tensions between the police and several African American communities across the U.S.

Opiate City explores an Appalachian community, where widespread heroin use ruined so many lives. He also enters the realm of Huntington, West Virginia, where opium addiction is not only rampant in adults but also, born in 1-in-10 babies.

In Sex Trafficking Houston, Theroux pulls the curtains back to reveal to us the dark world of human trafficking and prostitution in the city that is regarded as one of the largest centers for the sex industry in the U.S.

Theroux says the following about his future documentaries:

“I immerse myself in some of the most dysfunctional and disturbing aspects of American society. They combine hard-hitting actuality with intimate interviews. I have been granted access to the police in several states; I’ve got to know the people affected by crime; and I’ve also spent time with the perpetrators of crime, with the idea of understanding the causes of it, both on a systematic level and also in a very personal way.”

