Hunter S. Thompson’s Daily Drug Routine Will Blow Your Mind

By on 3rd March 2017
Hunter S. Thompson’s drug intake is certainly one of a kind.

The legendary writer’s daily routine was noted by E. Jean Carroll in the first chapter of her 1994 book ‘HUNTER: The Strange and Savage Life of Hunter S. Thompson’.

Thompson clearly had a unique writing technique during the ‘Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas’, but nobody could have imagined it was this crazy.

And clearly, this routine was certainly one of a kind.

Hunter routine

Look at the detail of this, insane! He really enjoyed that cocaine though didn’t he?

The guy was so organised as well, very consistent indeed!

What a legend. What a tricky job that must have been though, trying to catch up with a crazy character like that all day long.

