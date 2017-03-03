Home / Videos / WATCH: Bomber Drops ‘Salt Bae’ Move Whilst Bombing ISIS

WATCH: Bomber Drops ‘Salt Bae’ Move Whilst Bombing ISIS

By on 3rd March 2017
Salt Bae is viral everywhere, apparently it’s even spread to an ISIS bomber. 

A video has emerged of an ISIS bomber dropping the ‘Salt Bae’ move. This was whilst dropping bombs in a Syrian Euphrates Shield operation. I must stress that the truthfulness of this has not been confirmed yet, although the footage looks scarily real.

This is incredibly insensitive to the people that the bomber could essentially be killing below, if this turns out to be real. If it’s just a joke, then the phrase ‘dark humour’ seems to describe it perfectly…

What do you think about the drop in the video?

Many of the comments on the video seem to be praising the video with no question of the consequences to the ‘Salt Bae’ move.

How do you feel about this? Let us know in the comments!

