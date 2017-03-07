WATCH: This Guy Is A Real Life Version Of Spiderman!

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Images Via

This guy fearlessly scales a building and in a nature resembling Spiderman, manages to scale the wall seemingly effortlessly and with no fear of falling to his death.

The young man stated that he and a friend were just looking for some interesting architecture to interact with. They then attempted to carry out what they called their ‘floor lava skills’. I think we can all somewhat relate to this, if you ever played that game as a kid where you pretend the floor is lava and jump from sofa to sofa. This, on the other hand, is a bit more risky.

After 20 minutes of trying to decide how best to approach the task, he went for it. He strategically climbs the wall and manages to scale the whole thing. Crazy. Here’s the video:

Source: The Real Spider-Man by ViralHog on Rumble

I wouldn’t try this one at home kids. This guy is agile AF. In the video, you see him slowly but carefully extending up the wall, clinging with dear life onto anything he can get his hold onto. He must have some serious strength to have kept upright throughout all that. This guy puts me to shame, I manage to frequently trip over on flat ground…

