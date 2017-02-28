WATCH: Prolific Snowboarder Eiki Helgason Grind A Ten Kink Rail

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

I’m sure if you’re a skater or a snowboarder, and definitely not both. Then, someone has most definitely said oh it’s the same sport, you should try it! Yes we know they’re both on boards, and you can pull similar stunts on them. But they’re super different.

And this guy, Eiki Helgason, has taken it to the next damn level. Born in Iceland, his newest documentary follows him around his home place where he has discovered a bunch of new spots that have never been ridden before. Well, that we know of.

Check it out below and see for yourself. This guy is insane! He absolutely kills it in this montage, it’s super cool to see him rip up the ten kink rail too. A spot that a lot of skateboarders struggle with. But he just grinds straight on down.

Obviously, combining the two is gonna be hard for ANYONE never mind a pro. And that’s why it’s no surprise that it took TEN DAYS of filming for Helgason to get the footage for this clip. Hopefully we see more crazy shit like this in the near future.

