Fargo Season 3 Official Release Date Revealed

In the Northern scape of Canada, the filming of Fargo Season 3 is in action as we speak. It will officially air on Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 on FX.

Originally airing in 2014, Fargo has since released 20 episodes, with the third season introducing another 10 grip-your-seats-and-don’t-avert-your-eyes, thrill-filled episodes. It’s a show that brings a new meaning to “true crime story”.

Mark your calendars. The third installment of #Fargo premieres April 19 on @FXNetworks. pic.twitter.com/xGMjsrfxw8 — Fargo (@FargoFX) February 22, 2017

The new season will tie in the previous two as well as introduce some new concepts, characters, and plot twists. With Ewan McGregor taking the lead, this season is sure to be the best yet.

And if you haven’t seen the show, you still have some time to catch up before the premiere. So begin binging! If it’s Fargo, it’s healthy for you.

