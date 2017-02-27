Home / TV & Film / Fargo Season 3 Official Release Date Revealed

Fargo Season 3 Official Release Date Revealed

By on 27th February 2017
Featured Image Via

In the Northern scape of Canada, the filming of Fargo Season 3 is in action as we speak. It will officially air on Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 on FX.

Originally airing in 2014, Fargo has since released 20 episodes, with the third season introducing another 10 grip-your-seats-and-don’t-avert-your-eyes, thrill-filled episodes. It’s a show that brings a new meaning to “true crime story”.

 

The new season will tie in the previous two as well as introduce some new concepts, characters, and plot twists. With Ewan McGregor taking the lead, this season is sure to be the best yet.

And if you haven’t seen the show, you still have some time to catch up before the premiere. So begin binging! If it’s Fargo, it’s healthy for you.

Image Via

You know a good crime show is always best paired with London’s Most Notorious Gangsters.

Located on Long Island, I'm an aspiring writer with a passion for everything from culture to martial arts to food, etc. I'm currently studying towards my Bachelor's degree at Stony Brook University with a Major in English and a Minor in Journalism. Every day for me is a lesson and a blessing.
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

error: