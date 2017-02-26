WATCH: John Oliver Examines How President Trump Dominates The News

143 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

The widespread obsession with Trump continues as his comments on an incident in Sweden (that didn’t even happen) receive far more coverage than several more noteworthy news events – such as the assassination of Kim Jong Un’s half-brother, for instance.

According to the new president, Sweden ‘are having problems like they never thought possible’, which prompted said country to ask what the hell he was talking about. And, of course, Sweden asking Trump what the hell he was talking about then received news coverage, too. And there you have it: a perfect example of Trump creating a news snowball effect and, essentially, wasting valuable broadcasting time. Turns out he was talking about something immigration-related (go figure).

To be honest, it’s not fully Trump’s fault this time (although he really ought to stop watching Fox). The obsession is reaching such a critical point that there will soon be news stories on Trump eating an ice cream cone or tying his shoe on a sidewalk. In other words, people are morons. They moan about this man and, in doing so, only build him up all the more. What else to expect from a society who actually give a shit about royal babies and what celebrity narrowly dodged a puddle?

On that note, the way we’re headed, worst things may happen after Trump’s presidency runs its course.