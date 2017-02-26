Hit Bloody Film ‘Reservoir Dogs’ 25th Anniversary Behind The Scenes Stills Reveal Style As Well As Some Smiles

256 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

The critically acclaimed film ‘Reservoir Dogs’ by inventive director Quentin Tarantino will be turning 25 this year. To celebrate we have some exclusive behind the scenes photos for your bloody enjoyment.





This film centers around a tight knit group of men whom encounter major complications during a simple heist. This thrilling wild ride, with an ensemble of perfectly crafted characters, is the perfect interpretation of how panic can quickly turn any situation sour. According to IMDB, it was filmed in 35 days and Tarantino wrote the first draft in three and a half weeks.

More trivia includes that “At several points, Tim Roth had lain in the pool of fake blood for so long that the blood dried out and he had to be peeled off the floor, which took several minutes” as well as “during filming, a paramedic was kept on the set to make sure that Mr. Orange’s (Tim Roth) amount of blood loss was kept consistent and realistic to that of a real gunshot victim”.





Any Tarantino film would be incomplete without witty dialogue and scenes so brutal you cannot look away; muffled “Stuck in the Middle with You” plays in the distance. Tarantino believed in using a intimate type of directing style where he would physically move the actor to the correct positions. No Tarantino film would be complete without an interesting soundtrack which the trivia on IMDB says “this movie has no orchestral score. All the music you hear are prerecorded tracks”.











