WATCH: John Oliver On Trump’s New Bestie

In the newest segment of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver catches us up with the latest in Trump’s hopeful, maybe-possibly, I-want-to-buy-a-ring-and-propose relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump seems ecstatic over the idea of a good-natured relationship with Putin, claiming that the Russian leader “could not have been nicer” and treated him generously. There is no bad side to this; he can’t even fathom it!

Watch as John Oliver brilliantly sorts and debunks some of Trump’s groundless theories and suppositions and hits us with the facts surrounding a potential relationship with Russia.

