Home / Videos / WATCH: John Oliver On Trump’s New Bestie

WATCH: John Oliver On Trump’s New Bestie

By on 23rd February 2017
Featured Image Via

In the newest segment of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver catches us up with the latest in Trump’s hopeful, maybe-possibly, I-want-to-buy-a-ring-and-propose relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump seems ecstatic over the idea of a good-natured relationship with Putin, claiming that the Russian leader “could not have been nicer” and treated him generously. There is no bad side to this; he can’t even fathom it!

Watch as John Oliver brilliantly sorts and debunks some of Trump’s groundless theories and suppositions and hits us with the facts surrounding a potential relationship with Russia.

 

If you enjoyed that breakdown, then perhaps you’ll love to hear John Oliver’s Plan to Make Trump Face Facts.

Located on Long Island, I'm an aspiring writer with a passion for everything from culture to martial arts to food, etc. I'm currently studying towards my Bachelor's degree at Stony Brook University with a Major in English and a Minor in Journalism. Every day for me is a lesson and a blessing.
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

error: