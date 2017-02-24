Wearing Bedsheets Is A New Rising Fashion Trend

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

At long last, bedsheets will soon be an acceptable layer of clothing. Thanks to the displays of Preen and Mulberry at London Fashion Week, the dream may finally come true. This fashion trend should also stop criticizers from hating on people wearing pajamas in public. To sum it up, maximum comfiness is becoming the new height of fashion.

Too many times have people fallen victim to being snug in their beds. But this will be the movement where the bedsheet (duvet) rises above dress codes and your asshole judgmental friends. Being an adult sucks, but now you can bring a part of the bed with you.

Talk about freshly stitched. Now imagine the variety of bedsheets people could wear in public. They have basically been clothes for years that have different patterns and prints, however people don’t wear them outside the house. Yet that may change after the fashion week in London. The days of tuxedos and casual attire are coming to an end but a familiar fabric will soon be upon us.

