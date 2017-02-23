PHOTOS: These Are London’s Most Notorious Ever Gangsters

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Have you ever been curious about London’s most notoriously famous gangsters? The men who have taken the spotlight of many films and TV series, and we’re about to shed some light on them.

London has a long and dark history we could all do with knowing more about. From Jack the Ripper to the haunted Tower of London, London gangsters certainly have a sense of intrigue to them and are a topic people probably know the least about.

The 50’s and 60’s saw a new criminal: the gangster. Some of the most famous examples are listed below:

THE KRAY TWINS (1933-1995)

These guys are famously portrayed in Brian Helgeland’s 2015 Legend, starring Tom Hardy’s outstanding portrayal of both twins. Now these twins were the real deal. The brothers Ronnie and Reggie who were the foremost perpetrators of organised crime in East London during the 1950’s and 60’s. In addition to being dangerous criminals, they were also well-loved celebrities. As West-End nightclub owners, they mixed with many celebs and politicians which helped in their rise to fame and emphasised their fearful reputation.

GEORGE CORNELL (1928-1966)

George Cornell was a member of the Richardson Gang, scrap metal dealers and criminals. He was shot and killed by Ronnie Kray at the ‘Blind Beggar’ Pub in Bethnal Green. His death was the result of him ‘switching sides’ from having been an ally of the Krays originally but then moving to the Richardson Gang. Not a good move.

CHARLIE AND EDDIE RICHARDSON (THE RICHARDSON GANG)

The Richardson Gang dominated South London and were also known as the ‘torture gang’. They were known widely for being exceedingly sadistic and violent, more so than your average gangster. This led to them being highly feared and Charlie and Eddie their ring leaders. Charlie and Eddie supposedly turned to a life of crime after being deserted by their father. Kinda hard to feel sympathy for them though, isn’t it? I guess everyone deals with pain differently…

FREDDIE FOREMAN (1932- present)

Freddie recently claimed to have plotted the Kray’s murder and that the only thing that saved them was their arrest. Foreman was arrested for murder and sentenced to ten years in prison. He also took part in the Security Express Robbery of 1983, the biggest robbery of all time.

So there we have it, some of your top London gangsters of the 20th century. Makes you think that things used to be so much more interesting and messed up back then, doesn’t it? But then you remember about Brexit and Donald Trump…

