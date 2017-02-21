144 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

‘The Void’ film looks creepy as hell.

The new horror film has released its first teaser, and it looks incredibly scary indeed.

It is one of the top-reviewed horror films to be released this year, so ‘The Void’ will not disappoint.

The film stars Aaron Poole as a police officer who finds a limping man down a deserted road, and subsequently takes him to hospital.

What happens next should simply be left for visual aid…

It’s got some fantastic reviews, so make sure you don’t miss this one! The new movie has been labelled as a ‘dark, demented, and disgusting horror film that’s going to live among the greatest scary movies of all time’. Exciting stuff!

The horror will be ‘unleashed’ on March 31st. Good luck to those who go see it…

