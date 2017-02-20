Netflix’s New Documentary Series ‘Corrupt Cops’ Is A Real Life Goodfellas

158 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

Allow me to paint a picture for you.

It’s 1980. East Brooklyn, NY.

Bad things keep happening, one after the other. Every week is something new. Your spouse just lost her job, you have to pick up the slack, pay the bills, take care of the kids. Now, you’re living paycheck to paycheck, you’re in constant debt, borrowing a little here, a little there. No extra for anything else.

What would you do if you were given the opportunity to earn quick cash? What would you sacrifice? Your career? Your reputation?

Put yourself in the shoes of Michael Dowd: a cop of the 75th Precinct in Brooklyn—who risked it all. Involved in everything from theft to drugs to blackmailing, Dowd hide behind the façade of his respectable career in fighting crime with his fellow good-Samaritan police officers. And now, a documentary about his secret life is coming to Netflix.

The Seven Five was originally released in 2014, unveiling the harsh circumstances of a time period that drove Michael Dowd (and many other cops like him) to give in to a fruitful life of crime. While others eventually gave way to fear of exposure, tarnished reputations, and life sentences, Dowd was born with the backbone to pursue it all.

“Michael Dowd did not have any fear.” – Joe Trimboli, NYPD Internal Affairs (16:23).

The Seven Five will be available to stream on Netflix this weekend, though Netflix currently has it available to rent on DVD. So grab your nachos, cancel your weekend plans, and revel in the legacy of Michael Dowd.

Can’t wait? Here’s the trailer to keep you enticed:

If you think corrupt cops are bad, you should check out Teletubbies’ Totalitarian Terror.