WATCH: Congressman Gives Talk On Trump Using ‘Stranger Things’ Presentation

Featured Image Via

The latest Netflix phenomenon, ‘Stranger Things’, is apparently so popular that US congressman, David Cicilline, is using it to educate dummies about the many evils of President Trump. The below speech includes such nuggets of wisdom as ‘we are now in the Upside Down.’ No, I am not joking.

So, there you have it, 21st century politics continues to descend into head-scratching surrealism. You know that fiction and reality are overlapping too much when the former can no longer roast the latter (i.e. South Park’s step back from Trump-related material) and when idiots have started incorporating science-fiction television shows into their political speeches. At this rate, if one really wanted to make a point, the best thing might be to stop talking about Trump altogether.

Let’s just get back to ‘Stranger Things’, shall we? Seen the latest trailer yet?