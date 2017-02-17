Guy Gets Text From Stranger And Receives Family Pie Recipe!

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

No conventional pie recipe for this guy…

One man decided to send a picture of his freshly baked lemon meringue pies to his sister. Little did he know that he had mistakenly sent it to a complete stranger!

The Imgur user, thehosssauce, decided that those pies looked good enough to eat, and after some inquiries, he got the entire recipe!

If you want to try out this pie recipe for yourself, then here it is! (It’s a lot easier to read typed out correctly.)

1- 9″ Keebler Graham cracker ready made pie crust.

2 cans of carnation sweetened condensed milk.

5 lemons, 2 limes, 4 large eggs.

Melt 1/4 stick of butter and baste the pie shell. Bake it at convection setting 325° for 15 minutes. Zest the lemons and the limes. The zest will be mixed with the meringue later.

Seperate your room temperature egg white and yokes. Be careful not to get any yolk in with the whites. Juice the lemons and the limes. Use some of their pulp with meringue.

Mix egg yolks with condensed milk. Add lemon and lime juice. Add mix to pie shell and bake at 325° for twenty minutes. Whip egg whites on high speed by themselves, without sugar until they start to peak.

Add granular sugar and zest until they stand on their own and to taste. Use convection setting @450° until meringue browns nicely. Let cool for 1 hour then transfer to your fridge for another 2 hours. Enjoy.

Will you think better of replying to a stranger with the usual, ‘wrong number’? It might result in another amazing pie recipe exchange!

