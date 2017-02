142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

John Oliver has concocted a masterplan for educating President Trump on such rather important issues that he ought to know about. His method? Inserting specially crafted infomercials into ad slots on television networks of which Trump is a regular viewer. These will, apparently, be airing for real, so that’s pretty cool.

‘Last Week Tonight’ aren’t the only ones creating media content aimed at Trump. Switzerland recently joined in, too.