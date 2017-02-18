VIDEO: Danny Davis Turns His Home Into A Snowboarding Palooza

Featured Image Credit: Bing Images

Mountain man, Danny Davis, built himself a snowboarding park in his own backyard. As soon as this guy steps outside his home he’s surrounded by the great outdoors. Whereas most people only see passing cars, concrete, and hear loud noises. But Davis’s backyard is the childhood dream of adventure.

It’s nicknamed the House of Dan. The footage does an excellent job with the sounds, specifically the board carving and landing in the snow. However this is not the first time Davis has gone viral. He was voted into 2008’s Snowboarder Magazine Top 10 Riders of the Year. His Instagram is also filled with professional snowboarding videos and more shots of his house.

Davis has also competed at several Winter X games and he represents the USA for men’s snowboarding. He definitely brings style and creativity to the sport. When he’s not on the board he’s either playing the bongo or mobilizing the winter sports community to lead the fight against climate change.

