Coen Brothers Selected To Write ‘Scarface’ Remake

99 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

The Coen brothers have been selected to write the ‘Scarface’ remake.

Universal Pictures have had a range of lesser-known writers working on the upcoming remake, but now there is a change. Joel and Ethan Coen are now on board and will help write the remake of the legendary film.

The film is very much in its early stages, as director Antoine Fuqua departed last summer. Diego Luna of Rogue One has however been cast as the lead, but there is not certainty of when the film will be released.

The famous ‘Scarface’ film will live long in the memory of those who have seen it, and so this remake requires a certain level of expertise to follow in its footsteps. The Coen brothers may well just be the answer to this. Their talent and experience will go a long way in helping the film really emerge into a masterpiece.

The brothers have legendary status in the film industry, so it’s no wonder why they were brought in.

Let’s just hope they do the remake justice, but there’s not much doubt with their combined expertise!

For another cool story check this out!