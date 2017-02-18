A Man found Cocaine In His Nesquik Container And Sued!

143 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

So much, for a healthy kid-family drink from the bunny on the Nesquik commercials. What would your reaction be if you were hoping to make yourself some chocolate, but you open the container and find cocaine. A lot of people would think they struck a gold mine on the black market or a drug addict would jump up and down. Now your probably thinking how cocaine could possibly fit underneath the chocolate in the a Nesquik container?

Well first off, the supermarket the man purchased the Nesquik from is located in Zaragoze, Spain. It was two hundred and fifty grams of cocaine, which is £11,000 worth of this class A drug. That’s a big pay day, if you didn’t get caught from the police of course. This man decided to do the right thing and report the drugs to the National Police of Spain. He also, tried to sue the supermarket as well!. Talk about a unhappy customer.

After, the investigation was conducted by the National Police department of Spain, they found out the the container left the factory not tampered with. So, it had to have happened at the supermarket. The man wants to sue, because of the attention he is getting from the articles and news. Apparently, he does not appreciate his claim to fame.

